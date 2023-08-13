2 Strong 4 Bullies
At least 1 injured in Kinsman neighborhood shooting, police say(MGN)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least one man was shot in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said.

Police told 19 News that the man suffered one gunshot wound to the mouth in the shooting.

He was taken to University Hospitals, police said, with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

