At least 1 injured in Kinsman neighborhood shooting, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least one man was shot in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said.

Police told 19 News that the man suffered one gunshot wound to the mouth in the shooting.

He was taken to University Hospitals, police said, with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

