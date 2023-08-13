Northeast Ohio Weather: Sun today, storms tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunday starts with some patchy fog but then will live up to its name as temperatures peak around 80.

Fair skies Sunday night will allow lows in the mid 60s.

Expect on and off showers and storms in the afternoon and evening on Monday as highs top in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday features a risk of rain and thunder before partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

Under mainly sunny skies on Wednesday look for highs in the upper 70s.

