Verdict to be announced in trial of Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A verdict will be announced Monday in the bench trial for the Strongsville teenager accused for killing two people during a 2022 crash.

Strongsville police arrested Mackenzie Shirilla on Nov. 4, 2022.

According to police, on July 31, 2022 Shirilla, who was 17 at the time of the crash, lost control of her Toyota Camry and crashed into a building in the 11700 block of Alameda Dr.

A passer-by called police and when officers arrived at the scene, they found all three victims unconscious, not breathing, and trapped in the vehicle.

Strongsville firefighters pulled all three victims from the vehicle.

Throughout the bench trial, which started Aug. 7, prosecutors argued that Shirilla intentionally crashed to kill both her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and friend, Davion Flanagan.

Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan (Source: GoFundMe)

According to court documents, Shirilla is facing a total of 18 charges:

Counts One and Two: Aggravated murder. This is for the July 31 car accident.

Counts Three, Four, Five and Six: Murder. This is for the July 31 car accident.

Counts Seven, Eight, Nine and 10: Felonious assault. This is for the July 31 car accident.

Counts 11 and 12: Aggravated vehicular homicide. This is for the July 31 car accident.

Count 13: Trafficking. The document lists the drug as Psilocybin or magic mushrooms.

Count 14: Drug possession. The document lists the drug as Psilocybin or magic mushrooms.

Count 15: Possessing Criminal Tools. The document lists this as a digital scale.

Count 16: Breaking and Entering. This is for the July 19 break-in at the Columbia Church of God on Root Road in Columbia Station.

Count 17: Vandalism. This is for the July 19 break-in at the Columbia Church of God on Root Road in Columbia Station.

Count 18: Desecration. This is for the July 19 break-in at the Columbia Church of God on Root Road in Columbia Station.

The verdict will be announced Monday at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.