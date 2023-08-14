2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

$50K bond set for man accused of vandalizing Willoughby church

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Painesville man pleaded not guilty Monday to breaking into the Immaculate Conception Church and damaging multiple areas early Saturday morning.

Willoughby police said officers responded to the church in the 37900 block of Euclid Ave. around 2 a.m. Saturday for a motion alarm.

When officers arrived, they approached the main front doors and saw a man inside holding a broken handle to a shovel. Officers said the suspect was also bleeding from his right hand.

Eric Rarndall Beck, 30, was taken into custody as he tried to flee the scene, said police.

Eric Randall Beck
Eric Randall Beck((Source: Willoughby police))

According to police, Beck entered a chapel which is open 24 hours a day, caused damage there, and then gained entry to the main area of the church.

Once inside the main area, Beck allegedly caused damage to multiple areas; including the altar and candle stand.

He also allegedly tried to light the carpet on fire with a bottle of hand sanitizer and knocked over a statue of the Virgin Mary.

Police added Beck, who was highly intoxicated, also left a trail of blood everywhere.

Beck is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.

He is charged with breaking and entering, vandalism and arson. Additional charges are possible, said police.

Beck was not a member of the church.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

The Akron Police Department is investigating the sudden death of a 1-year-old child.
Akron Police investigating sudden death of 1-year-old
Donald Jackson-Gates (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Trial continued for former Cleveland Mayor Jackson’s great-grandson
U.S. Marshals arrest 4 fugitives, 2 wanted for Cleveland homicide
Akron police investigate baby's sudden death