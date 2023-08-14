$50K bond set for man accused of vandalizing Willoughby church

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Painesville man pleaded not guilty Monday to breaking into the Immaculate Conception Church and damaging multiple areas early Saturday morning.

Willoughby police said officers responded to the church in the 37900 block of Euclid Ave. around 2 a.m. Saturday for a motion alarm.

When officers arrived, they approached the main front doors and saw a man inside holding a broken handle to a shovel. Officers said the suspect was also bleeding from his right hand.

Eric Rarndall Beck, 30, was taken into custody as he tried to flee the scene, said police.

According to police, Beck entered a chapel which is open 24 hours a day, caused damage there, and then gained entry to the main area of the church.

Once inside the main area, Beck allegedly caused damage to multiple areas; including the altar and candle stand.

He also allegedly tried to light the carpet on fire with a bottle of hand sanitizer and knocked over a statue of the Virgin Mary.

Police added Beck, who was highly intoxicated, also left a trail of blood everywhere.

Beck is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.

He is charged with breaking and entering, vandalism and arson. Additional charges are possible, said police.

Beck was not a member of the church.

