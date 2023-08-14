Akron Police investigating sudden death of 1-year-old

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department is investigating the sudden death of a 1-year-old child.

Lt. Michael Miller said officers arrived at around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 to a home in the 600 block of Hancock Avenue for a child in cardiac arrest.

Miller said officers found the child unresponsive, and provided CPR until EMS arrived.

EMS took the child to Akron Children’s Hospital and was pronounced deceased.

Police say detectives have interviewed several people and have analyzed evidence, and are waiting for further testing to be completed.

Anyone with information on the death has been asked to call the APD Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

