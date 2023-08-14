2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron Police investigating sudden death of 1-year-old

The Akron Police Department is investigating the sudden death of a 1-year-old child.
The Akron Police Department is investigating the sudden death of a 1-year-old child.(Source: 19 News)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department is investigating the sudden death of a 1-year-old child.

Lt. Michael Miller said officers arrived at around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 to a home in the 600 block of Hancock Avenue for a child in cardiac arrest.

Miller said officers found the child unresponsive, and provided CPR until EMS arrived.

EMS took the child to Akron Children’s Hospital and was pronounced deceased.

Police say detectives have interviewed several people and have analyzed evidence, and are waiting for further testing to be completed.

Anyone with information on the death has been asked to call the APD Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

Donald Jackson-Gates (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Trial continued for former Cleveland Mayor Jackson’s great-grandson
U.S. Marshals arrest 4 fugitives, 2 wanted for Cleveland homicide
Water boil advisory in portions of Cuyahoga Falls, Boston Township
Cleveland man accused of brutally torturing woman held in contempt following courtroom outburst
Cleveland man accused of brutally torturing woman held in contempt following courtroom outburst