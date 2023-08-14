Cleveland police officer adopts 6-month-old dog she found while on patrol
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer expanded her family, both at home and on the job, after adopting a dog she found while on patrol.
CPD said Ptl. Santa found the dog, who was severely malnourished, at around 5:05 p.m. on July 30 near MLK.
CPD said the dog quickly warmed up to the officer, and was given a some of the officer’s turkey sandwich and water prior to being taken to Cleveland Kennels.
Police said nobody picked the dog up after being placed on a 72-hour hold.
Officer Santa then adopted the dog, now named Luna, for herself.
