Federal investigators: Oakwood company didn’t follow safety procedures, which caused deadly explosion

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal investigators announced Monday the owners of I Schumann & Co. did not follow required safety procedures, which led to the deadly steam explosion on Feb. 20.

One worker, Steven Mullins, 46, of North Ridgeville, was killed in the blast and 12 others were injured.

Inspectors with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said the explosion happened while employees inspected a water leak on a furnace used to smelt solid metals at the foundry located in the 22500 block of Alexander Rd.

According to OSHA, water leaked onto the molten metal inside the furnace, causing a steam explosion. Inspectors found the company did not make sure that required lockout/tag out procedures were followed during the inspection of the furnace.

“This terrible tragedy could have been avoided if the employer followed well-known machine safety standards that are meant to prevent this type of explosion,” explained OSHA Area Director Howard Eberts in Cleveland, Ohio. “Sadly, a worker lost his life and 15 others were hurt in an incident that was entirely preventable. It’s exactly why employers need to follow required safety procedures and train their employees.”

OSHA cited the company for six serious violations and has proposed $62,500 in penalties.

The foundry remains closed since the explosion.

