Grand jury indicts Bedford boyfriend accused of killing girlfriend

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a Bedford man accused of killing his 26-year-old girlfriend last month.

Michael Roarty-Nugent was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, offenses against a human corpse, involuntary manslaughter, and having weapons under disability for the death of Breneisha Lightfoot.

Roarty-Nugent was arrested by Bedford police on July 21.

Lightfoot was reported missing by family members on Tuesday, July 18.

Bedford police said when they went to her Colony Club apartment, they found “evidence indicating someone may have been seriously injured there.”

Lightfoot’s body was discovered Friday, July 21 in the area of E. 64th Street and Francis Avenue in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said Lightfoot’s body was found in a wooded area.

Michael Roarty-Nugent
Michael Roarty-Nugent

Her cause of death has not been disclosed at this point.

Roarty-Nugent is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 15 for a pre-trial.

