Lorain family says contractor took their money, but didn’t finish the job

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain family is frustrated after they say a local contractor took their money, but has not finished their driveway.

Myra Kovacs says her father made a deposit of $3,900 to A-1 Concrete and Waterproofing LLC in July.

The agreement states the remaining balance is due when the job is complete.

“With this being a mess right now, it’s really putting stress on him,” said Kovacs.

Kovacs said owner Cory Hall and his crew started the project on July 17, and it took two days to rip out the driveway.

The family says he did not come back to fix the driveway.

“We tried contacting him trying to figure out what’s going on, why isn’t it being done?” said Kovacs

Kovacs claims Hall asked for the remaining balance of $3,900 to finish the job.

“My dad said absolutely not, in the contract it states that you will finish the job, and then I’ll give you the money,” said Kovacs.

Hall told the family he would come back on Aug. 4.

“Nothing happened. We didn’t hear from him,” said Kovacs.

Kovacs made a post on social media. It went viral and Hall responded.

“He said it won’t do the job. Not that we want him to do it anymore. We just want to know an explanation why,” said Kovacs.

The family also accuses Hall of causing damage to their fence and the electrical pole attached to the house.

“They hit this with the excavator they had, my dad kind of hammered it back in, and this electrical pole was ripped off from the brick,” said Kovacs.

19 News called Hall and didn’t get an answer. We left a message.

We also stopped by his home and no one came to the door.

According to the Better Business Bureau, they don’t have much information listed about the company.

Hall’s LLC filing date for A-1 Concrete and Waterproofing is March 25, 2023.

During our investigation, 19 News learned Hall changed the name of the business.

It was originally called Hall Away Concrete.

The BBB confirmed there was one complaint, made in July 2022, under that previous name.

The consumer wrote: “I had to hire another person to fix my floor. He left the job under contract unfinished.”

Kovacs says they are hiring someone to repair the driveway, and they’re now heading to small claims court.

19 News tried messaging the company’s Facebook page and found it’s been deleted.

