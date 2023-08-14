2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mom, son accused of bringing guns into Cuyahoga County Justice Center to face judge

Andrea Williams and Lanell Williams
Andrea Williams and Lanell Williams(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother and son arrested last week after being caught on camera bringing guns into the Cuyahoga County Justice Center will be facing a judge for their arraignment hearings Monday morning.

47-year-old Andrea Williams and her son, 21-year-old Lanell, were both charged with carrying a concealed weapon and illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a courthouse.

Editor’s note: The video below is from previous coverage.

Deputies found two handguns, an extended magazine and over 100 rounds of ammunition in a bag Lanell tried carrying into court on Aug. 9.

Andrea appeared nervous going through the metal detector, according to a previous press release from the county.

The duo will be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

