Mom, son accused of bringing guns into Cuyahoga County Justice Center to face judge
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother and son arrested last week after being caught on camera bringing guns into the Cuyahoga County Justice Center will be facing a judge for their arraignment hearings Monday morning.
47-year-old Andrea Williams and her son, 21-year-old Lanell, were both charged with carrying a concealed weapon and illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a courthouse.
Deputies found two handguns, an extended magazine and over 100 rounds of ammunition in a bag Lanell tried carrying into court on Aug. 9.
Andrea appeared nervous going through the metal detector, according to a previous press release from the county.
The duo will be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.
