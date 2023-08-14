Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain and storms develop this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A rather dynamic upper level low pressure system is located in northern Iowa this morning. This will track over northern Ohio tomorrow afternoon. A surge of moisture out ahead of this system will bring a high chance of rain and storms to the area this afternoon and into the early evening. It will turn humid again this afternoon. Expect a good deal of clouds today. High temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. The highest chance of rain will be early this evening it could be heavy at times. Showers around the rest of the night. A humid night ahead. A blast of cool air tomorrow as the system is rolling through. Cloudy with scattered showers in the forecast. Afternoon temperatures only around 70 degrees. Lake effect showers downwind of Lake Erie later tomorrow afternoon and Tuesday night. Wednesday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.