2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Pilot, passenger killed after plane crashes into lake

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what led up to the crash.
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – The pilot and passenger of a small aircraft died after crashing into a lake Sunday morning, North Carolina State Highway Patrol officials confirmed.

According to troopers, a single-engine airplane hit powerlines and crashed into Lake Hickory shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport around 11:30 a.m.

Both the pilot and passenger died at the scene, troopers said.

They were later identified by the highway patrol as pilot Jeffrey Jay Cooley, 63, of Granite Falls, and passenger Brian Frank Miller, 49, of Hickory.

“Jeff was a very experienced pilot, a very capable pilot, and I have no doubt he was doing whatever he could do until the very end,” fellow pilot and friend Joe Brannock said.

Brannock said he believes the crash was caused by a medical or mechanical issue because the pilot flew around the lake several times before and was familiar with it.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

Strongsville teenager found guilty on all charges in 2022 double fatal crash
Strongsville teenager found guilty on all charges in 2022 double fatal crash
FILE - A Federal Aviation Administration sign hangs in the tower at John F. Kennedy...
Federal officials are looking into another close call between planes, this time in San Diego
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Suspicious looking FirstEnergy settlement is real, but will probably lead to other scams
George Theberge was sentenced on Monday.
Man sentenced for abandoning baby after MLB pitcher Dennis Eckersley’s daughter gave birth in woods
Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a...
A central Kansas police force comes under constitutional criticism after raiding a newspaper