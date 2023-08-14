Ravenna police, Metro SWAT work against drug trafficking near schools

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ravenna police, alongside Metro SWAT, seized drugs and drug paraphernalia from an apartment trafficking near a school, according to the department.

Ravenna police said on Monday around 7 a.m., they executed a search warrant for an apartment in the 650 block of W Main Street.

Police said the search warrant was the result of a month-long investigation by the department involving trafficking in drugs.

Several items were seized during the search, police said, including drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Two people, who were there during the search, were arrested, according to police.

Malcolm Jennings and Kalista Bixler, both of Ravenna, were arrested for permitting drug abuse due to the proximity of West Main School.

Police said the search warrant was intentionally done before the start of the school year to alleviate the danger posed to students if illegal activity would’ve continued.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are pending, police said.

