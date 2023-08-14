2 Strong 4 Bullies
Trial scheduled to begin for former Cleveland Mayor Jackson’s great-grandson

Donald Jackson-Gates (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Donald Jackson-Gates (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for the 20-year-old great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is scheduled to start Monday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shirley Strickland.

Donald Jackson-Gates is charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability for a deadly shooting in 2022.

Cleveland police said Jackson-Gates shot and killed Chris’Shon Jaquez Coleman on May 14, 2022 on the city’s East side.

According to Cuyahoga County prosecutors, the 20-year-old victim was hanging out near East 40th Street and Quincy Avenue when Jackson-Gates approached and shot him several times.

Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene by Cleveland EMS.

Jackson-Gates was taken into custody June 7, 2022.

