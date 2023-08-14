U.S. Marshals arrest 4 fugitives, 2 wanted for Cleveland homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men wanted for a July murder in Cleveland were taken into custody by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Monday morning.

Jordan Hicks, 19, and Jaylon Hicks ,19, were wanted by Cleveland police for fatally shooting a juvenile at the intersection of St. Clair and London Avenues on July 2.

Two other juveniles were shot, but survived their injuries, said police.

Jordan was arrested at a home near the 4200 block of E. 175th St. in Cleveland.

Darden Carter, 18, was also found at that home. U.S. Marshals said Carter had warrants for arson and vehicle theft.

Jaylon was arrested at a home near the 14300 block of Northfield Rd. in Cleveland.

Joshua Ziegler, 20, was also found at the Northfield Road home. U.S. Marshals said Ziegler had a warrant for receiving stolen property from Cleveland police.

The U.S. Marshals also said three firearms were seized from that residence.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Four fugitives and three firearms were taken off the streets of Cleveland today. Our men and women will continue to do our part to help the Cleveland Division of Police keep the streets of Cleveland safe.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.