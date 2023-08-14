U.S. Marshals capture woman who escaped from a Stark County jail

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman who escaped from the Stark Regional Community Correction Center by jumping on a picnic table, climbing a fence and then scaling a roof, is back behind bars.

The U.S. Marshals led Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Ashley Helmick, 27, on Monday in the 400 block of Hazlett Ave. NW in Canton.

Ashley Helmick ((Source: Stark County Sheriff))

According to the U.S. Marshals, on July 19, Helmick was court ordered to complete the residential program at the facility.

She was admitted to the facility on Aug. 7 and escaped on Aug. 10, said the U.S. Marshals.

US Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “The strong partnership between the US Marshals Service and the Stark Regional Community Correction Center resulted in the arrest today. We will continue to build upon our strong relationship, to make the communities we serve a safer place to live. Without this partnership and our dedicated officers, an escaped fugitive would still be on the streets of Stark County.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.