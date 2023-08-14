Vermilion police marine patrol responds to 3rd search and rescue this month

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - The Vermilion Police Department Marine Patrol Unit was dispatched Sunday to help four people in the water after their boat capsized, the department said.

Around 1:16 p.m., police said the 1983 Sea Ox had been at anchor and perch fishing around 1.5 miles offshore, one mile west of the Vermilion River.

The boat owner told police that two large boats passed by at a high speed and the combined wakes swamped the back of his boat.

Police said the captain tried to recover, but the boat capsized, sending the captain and three passengers into the water.

Three of the four were wearing life vests, police said, and all held onto the overturned hull to wait for help to arrive.

Two fisherman on a small dingy saw the hull, and police said they came over to assist.

As two passengers were able to grab onto the assisting fishing boat, a large 51′ Sea Ray cruiser also approached the overturned Sea Ox.

Police said the captain of that boat helped all four in the water to safely board the vessel, with no reported injuries.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office NBI patrol boat was in the area and arrived to assist, along with the VPD MPU, who contacted Tow Boat US to respond for the salvage tow.

The capsized boat was righted and towed to the Tow Boat US yard in Lorain.

Officials said this is the third incident in the past month involving the VPD MPU responding for search and rescue missions involving people in the water.

They said this is also a reminder that poor weather conditions or rough lake conditions are not required to have a life and death emergency out on Lake Erie or the Vermilion River.

