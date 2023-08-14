Water boil advisory in portions of Cuyahoga Falls, Boston Township

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials have issued a water boil advisory for nearly 150 customers after a water main break on Akron Peninsula Road near Bath Road reduced water pressure early Monday morning.

As a precaution, the City of Akron Water Supply Bureau has issued a boil water advisory for all customers on, within or adjacent to the following locations:

Akron Peninsula Road north of Bath Road

Steels Corners Road West

Towpath Blvd.

Deepwood Drive

Smokerise Drive

Laurel Valley Drive

Deepridge Drive and Circle

Bolanz Road

Riverview Road between Bolanz and Everett

Everett Road

Oak Hill Road

Major Road to Stine Road

All customers within this area are advised to boil their water until further notice.

Water used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a full boil for a minimum of two minutes and returned to the proper temperature before use.

This advisory will be in effect until further notice, but for a minimum of 18 to 24 hours after the repair is made and normal pressures are restored.

Repairs are expected to be completed early this afternoon at which time water supply and pressure will be restored.

