2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Water boil advisory in portions of Cuyahoga Falls, Boston Township

(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials have issued a water boil advisory for nearly 150 customers after a water main break on Akron Peninsula Road near Bath Road reduced water pressure early Monday morning.

As a precaution, the City of Akron Water Supply Bureau has issued a boil water advisory for all customers on, within or adjacent to the following locations:

  • Akron Peninsula Road north of Bath Road
  • Steels Corners Road West
  • Towpath Blvd.
  • Deepwood Drive
  • Smokerise Drive
  • Laurel Valley Drive
  • Deepridge Drive and Circle
  • Bolanz Road
  • Riverview Road between Bolanz and Everett
  • Everett Road
  • Oak Hill Road
  • Major Road to Stine Road

All customers within this area are advised to boil their water until further notice.

Water used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a full boil for a minimum of two minutes and returned to the proper temperature before use.

This advisory will be in effect until further notice, but for a minimum of 18 to 24 hours after the repair is made and normal pressures are restored.

Repairs are expected to be completed early this afternoon at which time water supply and pressure will be restored.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

Donald Jackson-Gates (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Trial continued for former Cleveland Mayor Jackson’s great-grandson
U.S. Marshals arrest 4 fugitives, 2 wanted for Cleveland homicide
The Akron Police Department is investigating the sudden death of a 1-year-old child.
Akron Police investigating sudden death of 1-year-old
Cleveland man accused of brutally torturing woman held in contempt following courtroom outburst
Cleveland man accused of brutally torturing woman held in contempt following courtroom outburst