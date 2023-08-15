2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 News teams up with American Red Cross to help Hawaii wildfire victims

Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials urge tourists to avoid traveling to Maui as many hotels prepare to house evacuees and first responders on the island where a wildfire demolished a historic town and killed dozens. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News is teaming with the American Red Cross to support relief efforts for victims of the devastating wildfires in Hawaii.

Thousands are displaced by the deadly fires that spread quickly across communities on the island of Maui.

As of Monday, the death toll remained at 99 people while hundreds of others are still missing.

The American Red Cross Northern Ohio Region has sent down volunteers to aid with damage assessments.

Help support survivors by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS to make a donation.

You can also text the word HAWAII to 90999 to contribute $10, or donate online at https://www.redcross.org/local/ohio/northern-ohio.html

