Akron pool re-opens after $6 million renovation

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The renovated Perkins Woods pool opened Tuesday with a “first jump”, allowing Akron children to take the first leap into the pool.

Mayor Daniel Horrigan hosted the re-opening ceremony at 899 Diagonal Road to celebrate the $6 million renovation, city officials say.

The eight month renovation includes a total replacement of the pool, as well as the addition of a climbing wall, a shallow water play space, 25-meter lap lanes, and shaded seating area.

“This investment was made with our community’s feedback at the forefront of the planning process and because of that, this pool will now better reflect the needs and wishes of our residents. This is an exciting day for all of Akron and I look forward to seeing our kids enjoy this public space well into the future,” said Horrigan.

