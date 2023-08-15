2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Cavaliers announce 2023 preseason schedule

Two games will be played at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers(@cavs)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers announced their preseason schedule ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

The schedule features four exhibition games, two of which will be played at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The Cavs kick things off on the road against the Atlanta Hawks on October 10 at 7:30 p.m. The remaining three games on the schedule will all tip-off at 7 p.m.

After the road trip the team returns home for back-to-back games at Rocket Mortgage, first against Orlando on October 12, then Israeli National League team Maccabi Ra’anana on the 16th. It will be the first time since 2019 that Cleveland has played an international team in the preseason.

The team will finish out the preseason schedule at Indiana on October 20.

The Cavs 2023-24 NBA regular season schedule will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio positions to take a shot during an NBA basketball game...
Cavaliers G Ricky Rubio putting career on pause indefinitely to focus on mental health
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets...
Cavs to face Nets in Paris next season
Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022
Cavaliers advance to Las Vegas Summer League championship
Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022
Cavs beat Chicago, stay perfect in summer league