Cleveland Cavaliers announce 2023 preseason schedule

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers announced their preseason schedule ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

The schedule features four exhibition games, two of which will be played at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The Cavs kick things off on the road against the Atlanta Hawks on October 10 at 7:30 p.m. The remaining three games on the schedule will all tip-off at 7 p.m.

After the road trip the team returns home for back-to-back games at Rocket Mortgage, first against Orlando on October 12, then Israeli National League team Maccabi Ra’anana on the 16th. It will be the first time since 2019 that Cleveland has played an international team in the preseason.

The team will finish out the preseason schedule at Indiana on October 20.

The Cavs 2023-24 NBA regular season schedule will be announced at a later date.

