Cleveland church has 2 instances of gun violence within a week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News learned there were two instances of gun violence within seven days at a Cleveland church.

“Church is not a place that should be having gun violence,” said Kenneth Keith, Senior Pastor at New Zion Temple Church. “This is not the wild wild west. This is where people should come for safety and solace and happiness.”

Pastor Keith said since March he has rented out a space for his Sunday service at Sanctuary Baptist Church on East 131st in Cleveland.

“Me and Pastor Mark Smith have an agreement that we pay a certain amount of rent every month and we have access to the building on Sundays for our services,” said Keith.

He never expected any of his parishioners would be leaving church staring down the barrel of a gun.

“Whoever this gentleman is that Pastor Smith has locking up, I guess that’s his job title to lock the doors, was very rude and very obnoxious to my guests,” said Keith. “The gentleman comes in you all need to leave I’ve been here since 3 am this morning and I shouldn’t have to be here until 5 o’clock.”

Pastor Keith assured the man they’d be gone in a few minutes.

He said when he came out to the parking lot his band and some of his other parishioners were still packing up.

“Then the gentleman comes outside with a gun in his hand standing pointing towards one of my guests and says, ‘You all need to get off the parking lot now!’ and then my guest yells out, ‘Is that a gun in your hand?’ He’s holding a gun in his hand pointed at one of my guests,” Keith said. “This is just the second incident in seven days as you can see and when you have women and children and other people parishioners in the parking lot.”

Pastor Keith said he called Cleveland police.

“I don’t know have they apprehended him or not, but he did leave,” the pastor said.

According to the police report the man who pulled out a gun was Joe Hill.

The victim and members of Pastor Keith’s security team were also armed, and they put their hands on their guns but never pulled them out, which was enough to get Hill to stand down.

Pastor Keith said they all felt their lives were in danger in those moments.

“We should as the church be making sure that the gun violence doesn’t happen on the street, but it should never come to the doors of God,” said Pastor Keith.

A week before there was a shooting and a stabbing at this same church.

Police reports said it was all because a man was mad that another man was in his seat and sat on his hat. The shooting victim then stabbed the shooter which he said was self-defense.

Last week Pastor Smith told 19 News he didn’t know who the shooter was and said that the gun violence had nothing to do with his congregation. He didn’t respond to any of our calls or emails on Monday.

Pastor Keith said they’re moving their services to another church on Superior Avenue. He’s hopeful that police can arrest the men responsible for both incidents.

19 News also reached out to the councilman for this ward, Kevin Bishop, but he has not returned requests for comment.

