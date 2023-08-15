2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man run over twice in fatal hit and run remembered for being a devoted to others

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rayshaun Green was known for his dedication to others and being his brother’s “superman.”

“I ain’t never believe in no superheroes but he was mine,” Donnell Green, Rayshaun’s brother said.

Green was raising a family with his long time love Crystal Bromagen, and dedicated himself to making a better life for his loved ones.

“He was a great father. He was a great provider,” Bromagen said. “He did everything for his family.”

On July 5, 2022, hours after celebrating the holiday together, his loved ones received a call that turned their world upside down.

“That’d be the last time I tell my brother I love him or I seen him,” Donnell Green said.

Cyclist struck by car, run over twice dies in Cleveland, police say

Rayshaun was killed.

Just after midnight, he was riding his bike to go grab a bite to eat.

When he was at East 55th and Linwood near the center double line, a Chevy truck hit him from behind before running him over.

As he tried to get up, an Audi ran over him again, according to police.

He died at the hospital.

“Everything just stopped,” Donnell Green said. “I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t think, and the only thing I knew was dropped to my knees and broke down and cried.”

Demaris Smith, the driver of the Chevy truck, pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident and misdemeanor vehicular homicide late last month.

The other driver was never found.

Smith will be sentenced later this month.

Rayshaun Green leaves behind a family who he deeply loved and they will always cherish his memory.

“He may be gone, but he is never forgotten. That’s for sure,” Bromagen said. “It’s already been a year, he ain’t never forgotten he’s still around us. He’s here right now. I can feel it.”

Cleveland Police: 20-year-old man dead following 2-vehicle crash in city’s Central neighborhood

