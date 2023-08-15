2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Mayor Bibb addresses shortage of mental health providers for young people

(Contributed)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland and Cuyahoga County leaders are working together to help youth and young adults get better access to mental health providers.

According to Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne have formed a new sprint task force due to shortage of providers in the area.

Representatives from the below organizations will also be present at the news conference:

ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County

Cleveland Department of Public Health

Cleveland Metropolitan School District

Cuyahoga County Health & Human Services

Invest in Children

Murtis Taylor Human Services System

NewBridge

Northeast Ohio Medical University

Positive Education Program

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

A smoke shop in Ravenna was searched after a two week investigation involving the Portage...
Ravenna smoke shop open 1 month raided for drug trafficking
Euclid resident victim of ‘distraction theft’, police say
Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick (Source: Cleveland fire)
Sentencing for driver convicted of killing Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick
Cleveland police are investigating a shooting in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood.
Shooting in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood sends 1 to hospital