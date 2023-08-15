Cleveland Mayor Bibb addresses shortage of mental health providers for young people

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland and Cuyahoga County leaders are working together to help youth and young adults get better access to mental health providers.

According to Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne have formed a new sprint task force due to shortage of providers in the area.

Representatives from the below organizations will also be present at the news conference:

ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County

Cleveland Department of Public Health

Cleveland Metropolitan School District

Cuyahoga County Health & Human Services

Invest in Children

Murtis Taylor Human Services System

NewBridge

Northeast Ohio Medical University

Positive Education Program

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.