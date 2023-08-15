Cleveland Mayor Bibb addresses shortage of mental health providers for young people
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland and Cuyahoga County leaders are working together to help youth and young adults get better access to mental health providers.
According to Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne have formed a new sprint task force due to shortage of providers in the area.
