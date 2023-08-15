2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid resident victim of ‘distraction theft’, police say

((Source: WOIO - Tim Dubravetz))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid woman had her vehicle stolen after she was distracted by someone asking her for directions to the high school, Euclid police said.

According to police, two suspects came to the woman’s Blackststone Avenue home and one suspect asked her for directions, while a second suspect entered her home and grabbed her car keys and cash.

Euclid police said this was a “classic distraction theft”.

Officers are advising residents to keep doors locked when outside doing yard work, stay inside your home if someone tries to bring you outdoors, and report any suspicious door-to-door sales to Euclid police at 216-731-1234.

