Gunfire at Bay Village park basketball court leads to Cleveland man’s arrest, police say

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Gunfire on a Bay Village park basketball court led to the arrest of a man who was wanted on an unrelated murder charge, police confirmed.

Bay Village police said numerous 911 calls indicated that an argument at Reese Park led to shots fired on the basketball court on July 16.

BVPD said the officers’ on-scene investigation and evidence collection led them to arrest Ledon Howard III of Cleveland as the suspect.

A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted him on Aug. 7 on felonious assault with a firearm specification and a forfeiture specification charge in relation to the Bay Village incident, according to BVPD.

Ledon Howard III is currently in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail on an unrelated murder charge, BVPD confirmed.

Ledon Howard III (Bay Village Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.