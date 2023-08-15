2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Gunfire at Bay Village park basketball court leads to Cleveland man’s arrest, police say

Ledon Howard III
Ledon Howard III(Bay Village Police Department)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Gunfire on a Bay Village park basketball court led to the arrest of a man who was wanted on an unrelated murder charge, police confirmed.

Bay Village police said numerous 911 calls indicated that an argument at Reese Park led to shots fired on the basketball court on July 16.

BVPD said the officers’ on-scene investigation and evidence collection led them to arrest Ledon Howard III of Cleveland as the suspect.

A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted him on Aug. 7 on felonious assault with a firearm specification and a forfeiture specification charge in relation to the Bay Village incident, according to BVPD.

Ledon Howard III is currently in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail on an unrelated murder charge, BVPD confirmed.

Ledon Howard III
Ledon Howard III(Bay Village Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

Strongsville teenager found guilty on all charges in 2022 double fatal crash
Strongsville teenager found guilty on all charges in 2022 double fatal crash
Tremont catalytic converter theft suspect wanted, Cleveland police say
Tremont catalytic converter theft suspect wanted, Cleveland police say
Suspect in Cleveland’s Zelma George Rec Center shooting wanted, police say
Suspect in Cleveland’s Zelma George Rec Center shooting wanted, police say
Lorain family says contractor took their money, but didn’t finish the job
Lorain family says contractor took their money, but didn’t finish the job