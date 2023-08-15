Has the City of Cleveland captured the vicious dog that attacked a woman?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Leann Amos-Reed is just trying to make it.

“I can’t walk, I can’t stand up, I scoot up and down stairs when my husband is gone for work, I literally have to scoot up and down stairs when my son needs something to eat, if I need to make my own food. And this is an everyday thing, it hurts like h-e- double l hockey sticks,” she said.

Late last month, Leann Amos-Reed was attacked by a loose dog as she was walking on E. 147th & near Kinsman. (WOIO-TV)

Late last month, she was attacked by a loose dog as she was walking on E. 147th near Kinsman.

“When the dog bit me, I screamed from the top of my lungs. It’s like kind of an out of body experience, like I screamed and screamed and screamed,” said Amos-Reed.

She said a good Samaritan called 911 and helped get the dog away from her body.

An ambulance rushed her to the hospital with serious injuries to both her legs and hands. She was there 4 days.

Late last month, Leann Amos-Reed was attacked by a loose dog as she was walking on E. 147th & near Kinsman. (WOIO-TV)

City of Cleveland Animal Control officers came out to investigate and Amos-Reed said they were trying to identify the dog, which could be a ‘wolf hybrid,’ which angers her. An animal control officer told her in an email that the dog is considered a “level 2 threat.”

“They went out to the house 3 times and I was still told, it’s still there and it’s doing a 10-day quarantine to make sure it doesn’t have rabies, so my response was, let me remind them of how bad this is,” said Amos-Reed.

19 News cameras were rolling Tuesday at the home where the dog escaped. Neighbors told a crew that the dog owner put a stack of bricks and rocks in front of a gate to stop the dog from getting out.

Late last month, Leann Amos-Reed was attacked by a loose dog as she was walking on E. 147th & near Kinsman. (WOIO-TV)

The crew did not see any dogs on the property however Amos-Reed spotted the dog last week and posted a video to social media.

She’s worried about the safety of others and wants the dog put down.

“I am so displeased. I feel so let down because right now it seems like you’re telling me that a wild animal or any animal’s at this points life is more important than human beings,” she said. “That could’ve been my child, that could’ve been anyone’s child and for that reason, I refuse to shut up about it,” said Amos-Reed.

Animal Control policy is to pick up dangerous animals but there’s been no official word on if that’s happened.

At the time of this broadcast, a spokeswoman from the city of Cleveland could not answer if the dog was picked up or not.

Animal control officers told Amos-Reed that they are preparing documents to present to the city prosecutor for criminal charges but no one has gotten back to her on if that’s happened yet.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.