2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man loses eye, faces possible charges in shooting by security guard

An early morning altercation prompted the gas station shooting
By Vic Gideon
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out on Lorain at West 73rd at Hanini Petroleum about 4 a.m. David Lowe had gotten into an argument with a security guard on Friday morning, July 28.

“He was shot twice; he was immediately hospitalized,” said Justin Weatherly, his defense attorney. “When the hospital released him, he was immediately taken into custody by Cleveland Police,”

Lowe was charged with felonious assault despite losing the use of an eye because of the shooting. Security asked him to leave the store and followed Lowe outside, the guard standing in front of Lowe’s car until the vintage Dodge Charger took off, according to the police report. The guard fired twice after sidestepping the car.

“(The bullets) came through his driver’s side window meaning so whatever danger existed if at all had passed by the time he attempted to murder my client,” said Weatherly. “The guards were concerned he was reaching in his car possibly to procure a firearm.”

Weatherly says Lowe was unarmed and reaching into this car for his phone to record the confrontation.

Hanini’s Petroleum says they’ve hired security to keep the gas station and the corner safe. The guard is not facing charges at this time. Lowe is currently free on bond.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

Man shot by security guard at Cleveland gas station
Man shot by security guard at Cleveland gas station
A smoke shop in Ravenna was searched after a two week investigation involving the Portage...
Ravenna smoke shop open 1 month raided for drug trafficking
Cleveland Mayor Bibb addresses shortage of mental health providers for young people
Suspect accused of cashing fake checks
Several Northeast Ohio police agencies search for couple wanted for cashing fake checks