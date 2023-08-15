Man loses eye, faces possible charges in shooting by security guard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out on Lorain at West 73rd at Hanini Petroleum about 4 a.m. David Lowe had gotten into an argument with a security guard on Friday morning, July 28.

“He was shot twice; he was immediately hospitalized,” said Justin Weatherly, his defense attorney. “When the hospital released him, he was immediately taken into custody by Cleveland Police,”

Lowe was charged with felonious assault despite losing the use of an eye because of the shooting. Security asked him to leave the store and followed Lowe outside, the guard standing in front of Lowe’s car until the vintage Dodge Charger took off, according to the police report. The guard fired twice after sidestepping the car.

“(The bullets) came through his driver’s side window meaning so whatever danger existed if at all had passed by the time he attempted to murder my client,” said Weatherly. “The guards were concerned he was reaching in his car possibly to procure a firearm.”

Weatherly says Lowe was unarmed and reaching into this car for his phone to record the confrontation.

Hanini’s Petroleum says they’ve hired security to keep the gas station and the corner safe. The guard is not facing charges at this time. Lowe is currently free on bond.

