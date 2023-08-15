2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Risk of showers and storms today and tonight

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A dynamic area of low pressure is crossing the area today. An unsettled day ahead. Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms around. It’ll be humid and cooler than normal. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s. The system tracks east of our area tonight. A northwest to north wind will drive lake effect showers downwind of Lake Erie. There could be a few early morning showers around tomorrow, otherwise the sky will turn partly cloudy. Another cooler than normal day with a high in the 75 to 80 degree range. A strong cold front tracks through Thursday night. Expect more rain and storms to develop starting late Thursday afternoon.

