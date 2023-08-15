2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Peyton Manning adds a new title - professor at his alma mater, Tennessee

FILE - Peyton Manning looks on at his Ring of Fame induction ceremony during an NFL football...
FILE - Peyton Manning looks on at his Ring of Fame induction ceremony during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Denver. The University of Tennessee announced Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, that Manning has been appointed a professor of practice at the College of Communication and Information starting this fall.(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Peyton Manning, the five-time NFL MVP and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has a new title.

Just call him Professor Manning.

The University of Tennessee announced Monday that Manning has been appointed a professor of practice at the College of Communication and Information starting this fall. Manning graduated from Tennessee in 1997 with a degree in speech communication.

He said in a statement his time as a student there was a foundation for teaching him critical skills and techniques he still uses almost daily.

“I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty, and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers,” Manning said.

Manning, who earlier launched the Omaha Productions entertainment company, will join classes during the year as a featured expert.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick (Source: Cleveland fire)
Sentencing for driver convicted of killing Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick
Police and emergency services search the wreckage of the three houses that exploded near Rustic...
Homeowners were having issues with hot water tank before deadly blast in Pennsylvania, officials say
Radiant Storage in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
‘I started freaking out:’ College student says father’s ashes, other belongings missing from storage unit
File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday,...
Retail sales rose solidly last month in a sign that consumers are still spending freely