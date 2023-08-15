Ravenna smoke shop open 1 month raided for drug trafficking

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A smoke shop in Ravenna was searched after a two week investigation involving the Portage County Sheriff’s Office that resulted in the arrest of the owner.

Deputies say the search warrant was executed Monday at Puff City Smoke Shop in downtown Ravenna after the PACE Unit with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office received information that the smoke shop was trafficking drugs, holding them behind the counter and in the back room.

Further investigation showed sales were being made to minors, officials say.

THC and psilocybin mushroom products including gummies, vape cartridges and edibles were recovered from the smoke shop.

Detectives were told the business owner moved to the area from New York, and that the business had been open for about a month.

After his arrest, the business owner was taken into custody and transported to the Portage County Jail.

The Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit-Interdiction will be filing charges for Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs a Felony of the 2nd Degree.

