Sentencing for driver convicted of killing Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man convicted of hitting and killing Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick in November 2022, will be sentenced Tuesday morning by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy McCormick.

Leander Bissell’s bench trial began July 17 and he was found guilty on all counts on July 20.

Bissell, 41, of Cleveland, was convicted of murder, felonious assault, involuntary manslaughter, failure to stop after an accident, failure to comply, and aggravated vehicular homicide.

Leander Bissell (Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

Bissell struck Cleveland Firefighter Tetrick, 51, on Nov. 19, 2022.

The accident happened around 8:15 p.m. on I-90 East near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Firefighter Tetrick was assisting with a rollover crash, when he was struck. He died from his injures at University Hospitals just before 9 p.m.

Bissell’s defense attorneys tried arguing the fire department did not secure the scene enough, which lead to the fatal accident.

Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick (Source: City of Cleveland)

After the accident, Bissell fled the scene, said police.

Bissell was arrested several hours later at a home on Cleveland’s East Side.

Thousands of people attended Firefighter Tetrick’s funeral on Nov. 26, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

On March 29, Bissell pleaded guilty to an unrelated drug trafficking charge. He faces a mandatory 18-months in prison; however, that sentencing has not yet happened.

