2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Several Northeast Ohio police agencies search for couple wanted for cashing fake checks

Suspect accused of cashing fake checks
Suspect accused of cashing fake checks((Source: North Royalton police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman are wanted for cashing more than $8300.00 in stolen checks at several banks.

According to North Royalton police, the unknown couple cashed the bogus checks at the Fifth Third Bank branches in Parma Heights and North Royalton.

The most recent theft happened just after 3 p.m. on July 7 at the Fifth Third on Royalton Road in North Royalton.

A bank employee called police and when the offices arrived, the white female driver drove at the officer, ramming into the cruiser, before fleeing, said police. A white male in his 40′s with a scruffy beard was in the passenger seat.

Police said the couple’s vehicle, a white 2022 Chrysler Pacifica minivan, was rented from Enterprise Rent A Car in Fort Lauderdale, Florida by a Black woman.

The minivan has still not been returned and now has visible damage to the front bumper and left side.

Anyone with any information on the identities of those involved is asked to call the North Royalton Police Department Detective Bureau at (440) 582-6216 x 2215

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

Man shot by security guard at Cleveland gas station
Man shot by security guard at Cleveland gas station
A smoke shop in Ravenna was searched after a two week investigation involving the Portage...
Ravenna smoke shop open 1 month raided for drug trafficking
Cleveland Mayor Bibb addresses shortage of mental health providers for young people
The shooting happened at Hanini Petroleum on Lorain and West 73rd around 4:00 a.m. Friday, July...
Man loses eye, faces possible charges in shooting by security guard