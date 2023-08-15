Several Northeast Ohio police agencies search for couple wanted for cashing fake checks

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman are wanted for cashing more than $8300.00 in stolen checks at several banks.

According to North Royalton police, the unknown couple cashed the bogus checks at the Fifth Third Bank branches in Parma Heights and North Royalton.

The most recent theft happened just after 3 p.m. on July 7 at the Fifth Third on Royalton Road in North Royalton.

A bank employee called police and when the offices arrived, the white female driver drove at the officer, ramming into the cruiser, before fleeing, said police. A white male in his 40′s with a scruffy beard was in the passenger seat.

Police said the couple’s vehicle, a white 2022 Chrysler Pacifica minivan, was rented from Enterprise Rent A Car in Fort Lauderdale, Florida by a Black woman.

The minivan has still not been returned and now has visible damage to the front bumper and left side.

Anyone with any information on the identities of those involved is asked to call the North Royalton Police Department Detective Bureau at (440) 582-6216 x 2215

