Shooting in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood sends 1 to hospital
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood.
Police say they responded to a call reporting a shooting around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday.
Cleveland EMS say they transported a 30-year-old man to MetroHealth Hospital for a gunshot would to the leg.
Police say they responded to the area of 3100 block of West 71st Street.
