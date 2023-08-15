Shooting in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood sends 1 to hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood.

Police say they responded to a call reporting a shooting around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Cleveland EMS say they transported a 30-year-old man to MetroHealth Hospital for a gunshot would to the leg.

Police say they responded to the area of 3100 block of West 71st Street.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.