Solon police warn residents of a phone, mail scam

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon resident recently became the victim of a prize scam, said Solon police.

According to officers, the old phone and mail scam has resurfaced.

Residents will receive a notification by either phone or mail that they won a prize and then be asked to pay a fee or taxes up front.

Police said do not send any money or agree to receive checks and re-distribute the funds as part of the process.

Police added, once the fraud is discovered, the victim will be responsible for paying back the bogus checks and will likely lose their bank accounts.

