Stark County Sheriff deputies search for missing 14-year-old boy

Dylan Sigler
Dylan Sigler((Source: Stark County Sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriff deputies are asking for help in locating a 14-year-old boy.

Dylan Sigler was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Monday in Plain Township.

According to deputies, Dylan left the 3100 block of Alpine St. NE on foot.

He is approximately 5′06′, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dylan was last seen wearing blue jeans, a royal blue t-shirt, a navy-blue hooded sweatshirt, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.

