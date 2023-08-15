CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect in the July 31 shooting at Zelma George Rec Center is wanted, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police:

Suspect in Cleveland’s Zelma George Rec Center shooting wanted, police say (Cleveland Division of Police)

If you recognize him or have any other information on this felonious assault shooting, call Fourth District Det. Santillo at 216-623-5499 or email ssantillo@clevelandohio.gov.

Reference report #2023-232416 with your tips.

