Suspect in Cleveland’s Zelma George Rec Center shooting wanted, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect in the July 31 shooting at Zelma George Rec Center is wanted, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police:

If you recognize him or have any other information on this felonious assault shooting, call Fourth District Det. Santillo at 216-623-5499 or email ssantillo@clevelandohio.gov.

Reference report #2023-232416 with your tips.

