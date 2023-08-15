2 Strong 4 Bullies
Tremont catalytic converter theft suspect wanted, Cleveland police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A catalytic converter theft suspect is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

The catalytic converter was cut off of a Nissan XE in the 3100 block of West 14th Street, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee on Aug. 10:

If you recognize him or have any other information on this theft, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

Strongsville teenager found guilty on all charges in 2022 double fatal crash
Ledon Howard III
Gunfire at Bay Village park basketball court leads to Cleveland man’s arrest, police say
Suspect in Cleveland’s Zelma George Rec Center shooting wanted, police say
Lorain family says contractor took their money, but didn’t finish the job
