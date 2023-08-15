Tremont catalytic converter theft suspect wanted, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A catalytic converter theft suspect is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

The catalytic converter was cut off of a Nissan XE in the 3100 block of West 14th Street, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee on Aug. 10:

If you recognize him or have any other information on this theft, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

