U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for murder of 1-year-old baby in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old man wanted for the murder of a one-year-old baby boy was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Tuesday afternoon.

Ian Belcher was found in a vehicle at the intersection of Gaylord Drive and Dawson Road in Akron, said the U.S. Marshals.

Akron police said Belcher killed Arteyon Brooks Cannon on Aug. 10.

Officers were called out to a home in the 600 block of Hancock Ave. around 2:30 p.m. for a heart issue involving a child.

According to police, the first responding officer found Arteyon unresponsive and immediately performed CPR until EMS transported the baby to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers said after interviewing several witnesses, they issued a warrant for Belcher’s arrest.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Outstanding investigative efforts by the Akron Police Department led to the identification of this suspect. Our team wasted no time pursuing this fugitive, arresting him within 24 hours of receiving the warrant.”

Arteyon’s parents, Abercrombie and Shardasia Cannon, told 19 News he was in Akron being watched by his godmother and other close friends.

