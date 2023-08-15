2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for murder of 1-year-old baby in Akron

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old man wanted for the murder of a one-year-old baby boy was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Tuesday afternoon.

Ian Belcher was found in a vehicle at the intersection of Gaylord Drive and Dawson Road in Akron, said the U.S. Marshals.

Akron police said Belcher killed Arteyon Brooks Cannon on Aug. 10.

Officers were called out to a home in the 600 block of Hancock Ave. around 2:30 p.m. for a heart issue involving a child.

According to police, the first responding officer found Arteyon unresponsive and immediately performed CPR until EMS transported the baby to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers said after interviewing several witnesses, they issued a warrant for Belcher’s arrest.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Outstanding investigative efforts by the Akron Police Department led to the identification of this suspect. Our team wasted no time pursuing this fugitive, arresting him within 24 hours of receiving the warrant.”

Arteyon’s parents, Abercrombie and Shardasia Cannon, told 19 News he was in Akron being watched by his godmother and other close friends.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

Man shot by security guard at Cleveland gas station
Man shot by security guard at Cleveland gas station
Cleveland Mayor Bibb addresses shortage of mental health providers for young people
A smoke shop in Ravenna was searched after a two week investigation involving the Portage...
Ravenna smoke shop open 1 month raided for drug trafficking
Ashley Helmick
U.S. Marshals capture woman who escaped from a rehabilitation center in Stark County