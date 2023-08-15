Water boil lifted for Cuyahoga Falls, Boston Township

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials with the City of Akron Water Supply Bureau lifted the precautionary boil water advisory Tuesday morning for residents in Cuyahoga Falls and Boston Township.

The advisory was issued on Monday morning after a water main break on Akron Peninsula Road near Bath Road reduced water pressure.

Officials said nearly 150 customers were affected.

According to officials, customers may experience periodic discoloration or cloudiness of water for the next day or two. This is the result of dissolved air and will clear itself out.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.