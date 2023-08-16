2 Strong 4 Bullies
$1M bond set for man accused of killing 1-year-old baby in Akron

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old man accused of killing a one-year-old baby boy pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Akron Municipal Court Wednesday morning.

Ian Belcher is charged with murder for the death of Arteyon Brooks Cannon earlier this month. The judge set bond at $1 million.

Ian Belcher
Ian Belcher((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

Akron police said on Aug. 10, officers were called out to a home in the 600 block of Hancock Ave. around 2:30 p.m. for a heart issue involving a child.

According to police, the first responding officer found Arteyon unresponsive and immediately performed CPR until EMS transported the baby to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers said after interviewing several witnesses, they issued a warrant for Belcher’s arrest.

Belcher was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Tuesday afternoon.

He was found in a vehicle at the intersection of Gaylord Drive and Dawson Road in Akron, said the U.S. Marshals.

The Summit County Medical Examiner said the autopsy revealed blunt force injuries, but the final autopsy results and manner of death are pending at this time.

Arteyon’s parents, Abercrombie and Shardasia Cannon, told 19 News he was in Akron being watched by his godmother and other close friends.

