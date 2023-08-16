19 First Alert Day: Severe storms possible later tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front is forecast to track through the area Thursday night. A round of showers and storms will roll in in advance of this boundary. The first half of the day will be dry. It will be a breezy afternoon. A south to southwest wind could gust over 30 mph at times. Storms will develop west of our area during the afternoon then quickly track this way. Timing for possible severe storms will be late afternoon and evening. The team is monitoring. A blast of cooler air behind the front by Friday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.