19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon; drying this weekend

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front will move through northern Ohio on Thursday evening.

Ahead of the front, numerous storms will move into northeast Ohio.

The first half of the day will be dry with sunshine, but scattered storms will move in from the west after 3:00 p.m.

A few storms may produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

Thursday will also be warm and breezy with rising humidity levels.

Winds will be from the south to southwest, sustained at 10 to 20 mph.

The storms will depart by midnight, paving the way for a very nice, dry stretch of weather starting Friday.

Friday will be cool, especially for this time of the year.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting highs in the low 70s Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will get gradually warmer each day through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

