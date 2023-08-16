2nd year of Cleveland’s anti-violence basketball program wraps up with valuable life lessons

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Hoops After Dark summer basketball league wrapped up on Tuesday, concluding the second year of the anti-violence initiative spearheaded by Cleveland mayor Justin Bibb and the Cavaliers.

“As I’ve said before, addressing violent crime in our city requires a multi-pronged approach,” Bibb said. “This program, this investment in young men is going to go a long way, long term in our city.”

The basketball league is open to young men ages 18-26 but they’re required to attend life skills workshops prior to each game with an emphasis on job readiness, financial literacy and gun violence.

They’re also connected with mental health and wellness services.

“It’s just a good few hours to come together as young men because there’s a lot of stuff going on in the city with violence and crazy things so basketball pulls us in,” said Jose Paraza, whose team competed in the championship game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

“The whole program [provides] more resources, jobs and opportunities that people can get out of this other than basketball, [it] keeps you out of trouble. It’s two or three times a week to keep you busy,” Paraza added. “We have great mentors that come and speak to us about violence and father figure roles and how to show up on time and be committed to things. A lot of young men get a lot of good stuff out of this and they take it with them.”

One of the league’s players, Kyle Jackson, was killed on August 6th, his birthday.

A moment of silence was held before the game; players, coaches, officials and organizers also wore patches with his his initials.

“It shows us how much further we have to go. It also shows us how we have to stay committed to the journey, we have to stay committed to the outcomes. We have to really focus on what we can do as a community to come together to make sure these things don’t happen again,” said Cavs CEO Nic Barlage. “For us it’s not just about writing checks. It’s about providing resources that have the backbone and programmatic infrastructure that can ultimately change the trajectories of our youth.”

The winning team was coached by Terrance Owens, the head basketball coach at East Tech High School.

