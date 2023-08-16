2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

3 of 4 children in family have rare progressive disorder

According to the family, the children, Mia, Ava and Hunter, who are 14, 10 and 4-years-old respectively, were recently diagnosed with Niemann-Pick disease type C.
By Chandler Watkins and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLALLA, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A family in Oregon is trying to come to grips with a devastating diagnosis after learning three of their four children have an extremely rare progressive disorder that doesn’t have a cure.

According to the family, the children, Mia, Ava and Hunter, who are 14, 10 and 4-years-old respectively, were recently diagnosed with Niemann-Pick disease type C.

The Mayo Clinic states “Niemann-Pick is a rare, inherited disease that affects the body’s ability to metabolize fat (cholesterol and lipids) within cells. These cells malfunction and, over time, die. Niemann-Pick disease can affect the brain, nerves, liver, spleen, bone marrow and, in severe cases, lungs.”

The children’s grandmother, Heather Davenport, said they are on a treatment called Miglustat.

“It helps slow the progression of the disease but early teens or early to late 20s is as long as they are going to live for,” Davenport said.

Family members say the kids are energetic and full of life.

“The little one, Hunter, is just so full of energy,” Davenport said. “Just all over the place. The teenager has the teenage attitude, what can you say? But she’s still so loving and caring. Ava is just carefree. She likes sports, she wants to get into football this year.”

“The lives of the Rose family will be forever changed,” the kids’ great aunt, Kathleen Rose, wrote in a GoFundMe post.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

That extreme heat is a concern everywhere but especially in the Gulf.
Gulf of Mexico breaks heat record, report says
Mentor car show, fundraiser put in park over new document requirements
Car show, fundraiser in jeopardy as city of Mentor says no to permit
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony...
Biden is set to mark the anniversary of his signing of a major climate, health and tax law
This Tuesday Aug. 15, 2023 photo provided by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department shows...
A family outing at a popular waterfall turns grim as mother drowns trying to rescue son
FILE - In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla....
Oklahoma’s high court will consider a reparations case from 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors