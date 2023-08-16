2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron woman dies days after shooting, police investigating

Akron police are still searching for the suspects that put four teenagers in the hospital on...
Akron police are still searching for the suspects that put four teenagers in the hospital on the 4th of July.(19 News)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner announced Wednesday that they are partnering with the Akron Police Department to investigate the death of an Akron woman.

Police officials say they are looking into the homicide of 45-year-old Veronica Bell.

Police say EMS responded to a residence in the 2200 block of 8th Street around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Bell was found on the ground outside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds, officials say.

EMS transported her to the hospital where she died Monday.

