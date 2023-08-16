2 Strong 4 Bullies
Attorney for Chester Township officer accused of sexual battery files motion to dismiss

Chester Township Police Officer Nicholas J. Iacampo
Chester Township Police Officer Nicholas J. Iacampo(Chester Township Police dash cam)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The attorney for Chester Township Police Officer Nicholas Iacampo filed a motion to have the sexual battery charge dismissed.

Officer Iacampo is accused of abusing a 16-year-old girl while on duty in the parking lot of the Church of the Blessed Hope on Wilson Mills Road, according to court documents.

Chester Township Police Chief Craig Young said the Geauga County Sheriff’s office first learned of the allegations on Sunday, Aug. 6 and contacted Chester Township.

Chief Young said an investigation was started immediately and Officer Iacampo was arrested later that evening.

Officer Iacampo, 29, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Chardon Municipal Court on Monday, Aug. 7.

He remains out on a $50,000 bond and is expected to return to court on Aug. 18 for a preliminary hearing.

A prosecutor from Lake County has been assigned to the case and a visiting judge will preside over all hearings.

Officer Iacampo will also remain on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the case, said Chief Young.

19 News previously reported on Officer Iacampo this summer when he pulled up to the scene of a burning car and carried a semi-conscious man across the street, police said, as you can see in these dash and body cam videos:

[ Police officers rescue unconscious driver from burning vehicle on Mayfield Road (video) ]

Police officers from Gates Mills and Chester Township pull a 23-year-old man to safety after his crashed vehicle catch fire on June 28.
Gates Mills police body camera footage shows an officer rescue a 23-year-old man from a burning vehicle on June 28 after the driver crashed into a pole.
