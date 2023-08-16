2 Strong 4 Bullies
Car show, fundraiser in jeopardy as city of Mentor says no to permit

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - This year’s Roar on the Shore car show hangs in limbo after the city of Mentor representatives pulled back permission to use Mentor Beach Park.

“Now what are we going to do?” asked organizer Paul Morris.

This year’s Roar on the Shore car show is set for September 2.

The Roar on the Shore Car Show has been a community mainstay in Mentor-on-the-Lake for the past seven years.

The show began in 2016 on the park’s soccer field, and proceeds are donated to the Greater Cleveland Fisher House, a non-profit specializing in veterans services.

The park is run by the city of Mentor.

This year, organizers were asked to complete a permit for the event, which requires permission from the park’s property owner.

When Morris asked city of Mentor representatives for the approval, it was denied.

“We cannot grant you permission to use our park for your car show,” said Morris as he read the message sent to his email. “It’s very painful.”

19 News reached out to the city of Mentor for more context on the permission, but no one was available.

Roar on the Shore organizers looked to attend Mentor’s city council meeting Tuesday night to ask for approval. 19 News has yet to receive an update from the organizing team.

