Clear the Shelter: City Dogs Cleveland bursting with 110+ adoptable dogs for $21

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland kennel is “VERY FULL” and bursting at the seams with more than 110 dogs in desperate need of a “fur-ever” family.

To find homes for as many of these “great dogs in our great city” as possible, City Dogs Cleveland is hosting the Clear the Shelter adoption event.

Adoption fees are reduced to $21 through the rest of August, which includes:

microchip

county license

basic vaccinations

spay/neuter surgery

and of course, a lifetime of love!

Walk-ups are welcome from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20.

“Our adoption counselors are ready to help you find a great match,” City Dogs Cleveland stated. “We have active young pups looking for playmates, lower-keep dogs looking for a couch to snuggle on, and a whole range in between to match your lifestyle!”

If you would like to adopt one (or more!) click here to see the precious pups just waiting to be part of your family.

For those who can’t make the adoption event this weekend or want to avoid a potential wait, click here to set up a meet and greet with the dog who is pulling on your heartstrings from the photos.

Even if you aren’t able to adopt at this time, but still have some room in your home and heart, you can click here to learn about fostering a dog.

“It will save a life, but isn’t a lifelong commitment,” City Dogs Cleveland stated.

For those who are unable to adopt or foster at this time but still want to help, City Dogs Cleveland said the kennel is running very low on the dogs’ favorite chew toys, and donations are always greatly appreciated.

“Providing the dogs with in-kennel enrichment is so important when our facility is so full,” City Dogs Cleveland stated.

You don’t even have to go to the store or stop by the kennel to drop off your donations!

Just purchase these items from the City Dogs wish lists on Amazon or Chewy, and they will be automatically delivered to the kennel.

Click here to view the City Dogs Cleveland Amazon wish list.

Click here to view the City Dogs Cleveland Chewy wish list.

The Cleveland kennel is located at 9203 Detroit Ave.

