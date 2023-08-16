Clevleand Metroparks Zoo announces KeyBank partnership to expand ZooKeys program

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Wednesday that the exploration program will be expanding August 25 thanks to a partnership with KeyBank.

Zoo officials say the new program will offer a collectable key that unlocks exclusive video messages at Cleveland Metroparks and the zoo.

Adventurekeys will debut Friday, August 25 alongside the opening of the new Susie’s Bear Hollow habitat at the zoo.

“Thanks to KeyBank, more of our young visitors will be able to explore and learn about nature, animals and the importance of protecting our natural world,” said Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield.

Zoo officials say AdventureKeys is an expansion of the ZooKeys program that incorporates exclusive video messages from experts unlockable with a keepsake key.

“The Metroparks offer children and families such a unique opportunity to discover the world around them, and the AdventureKeys program will provide yet another avenue to hands-on education. We can’t wait for residents and visitors to unlock the adventure,” said Kelly Lamirand, KeyBank’s Cleveland Market President and Commercial Sales Leader.

Keys are $2 and can be reused throughout the year. Only one key is needed to unlock all of the video messages. The keys can be purchased on-site at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

